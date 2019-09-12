Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $92,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,614 shares of company stock valued at $47,265,487. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,656,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,899. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

