Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $74.97 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314,760 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $74,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,219,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587,387 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 8,693,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,494,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

