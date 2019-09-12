Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544,197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 1.04% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $44,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 272.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

EWY traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,474. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

