Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 145,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $131.67. 4,269,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.