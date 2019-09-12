Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

