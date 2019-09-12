Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 20,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $4,050,417.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,180,943 shares of company stock valued at $428,626,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of EL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,972. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.