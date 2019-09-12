Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. 1,284,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.06%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

