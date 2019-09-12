Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 31.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 922,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,712. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,186.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 16,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,992,924.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 167,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.06, for a total value of $3,862,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,093,868.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,986 shares of company stock valued at $55,074,381. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

