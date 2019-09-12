Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 371,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

