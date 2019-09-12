Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 316 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTD. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,655. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

