Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,154 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

