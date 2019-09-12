Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 6,468 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,608,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 502,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $120.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 178,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $2,206,784.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,671. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.