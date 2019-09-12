Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,482,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,928,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,686. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

