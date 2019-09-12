Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 221.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $45,369,506 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.43. 51,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,546. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.81 and its 200-day moving average is $262.56. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

