Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

PLNT traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $64.42. 50,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $181.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

