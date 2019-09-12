Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $70.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $8,112,641.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total value of $77,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,959 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 11.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,160,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,877,000 after purchasing an additional 750,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,698,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,453,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 400,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $148,614,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.