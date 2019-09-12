Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 103,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,274. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

