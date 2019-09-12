PitisCoin (PTS) Trading Up 114.9% Over Last 7 Days

PitisCoin (CURRENCY:PTS) traded up 104.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. PitisCoin has a total market cap of $112,790.00 and $2.00 worth of PitisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PitisCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, PitisCoin has traded up 114.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005780 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PitisCoin Token Profile

PTS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2013. PitisCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,196,117 tokens. The official website for PitisCoin is pitiscoin.asia. PitisCoin’s official Twitter account is @pitiscoin.

Buying and Selling PitisCoin

PitisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PitisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PitisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PitisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

