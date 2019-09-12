Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $8.00. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 247,273 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.10.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

