PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE AGS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a P/E ratio of -73.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimo Akiona acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Lopez acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $49,397.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $109,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $391,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

