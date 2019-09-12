Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.29

Shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.29 and traded as high as $70.99. Pope Resources shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Pope Resources alerts:

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Pope Resources worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pope Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pope Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.