Populous Market Capitalization Achieves $21.55 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00201374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.01144262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023675 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Livecoin, Kucoin, Mercatox, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

