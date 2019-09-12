Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36. Post has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

