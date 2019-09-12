Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.13. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 401,332 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.35 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million and a P/E ratio of -19.05.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.