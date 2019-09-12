Prevail Therapeutics’ (PRVL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PRVL stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a current ratio of 26.94. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.66. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 882,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

