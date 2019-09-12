Primas One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Primas has a market cap of $4.52 million and $1.77 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. In the last week, Primas has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primas Token Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

