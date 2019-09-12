Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 654,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $71,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after buying an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after buying an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,258,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

