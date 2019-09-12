Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 2,132,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77 and a beta of 1.09. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $146,660.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,540 shares of company stock worth $9,829,776. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

