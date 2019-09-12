Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,704 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,390,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,983,849,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,367,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,404,000 after buying an additional 72,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after acquiring an additional 515,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,244,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,085,000 after acquiring an additional 81,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,322,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,401,000 after acquiring an additional 490,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 613,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,294. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

