ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH stock remained flat at $$1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 35.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.