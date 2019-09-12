ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Down 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.60, 1,539 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.47% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

