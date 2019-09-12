Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,828 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,308,000 after acquiring an additional 998,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,153,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,778,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,456,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,966,000 after purchasing an additional 124,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $354,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $910,953. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 53,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

