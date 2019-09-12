Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for approximately 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.10. 791,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,018. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

