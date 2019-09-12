Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,907,272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 563,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,578,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,084,000 after acquiring an additional 559,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.0% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,495,785 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $325,667,000 after purchasing an additional 557,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

