Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Assurant by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,875,000 after purchasing an additional 542,776 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,252. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $125.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.