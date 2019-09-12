Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 2,150 Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.44% of CAI International worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAI International by 269.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CAI International during the second quarter worth $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CAI International by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in CAI International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of CAI International stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.71. CAI International Inc has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CAI International Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

