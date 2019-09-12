Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 53,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 10,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

