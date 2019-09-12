Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 110.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

FGEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.87. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $495,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,188 shares of company stock worth $10,651,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

