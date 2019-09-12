Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,963,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,020,000 after buying an additional 2,035,970 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 540,701 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 486,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 248,187 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 711,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.48. 169,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,403. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

