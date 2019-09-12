Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,767 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

GSBC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $812.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

