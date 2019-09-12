Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,168,683 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,349. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

