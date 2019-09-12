Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 264,542 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 5,479.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 100.3% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 108,326 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 474.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 68,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

NYSE:COR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,182.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,795 shares of company stock valued at $89,718,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

