Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,683 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 82.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Proofpoint by 72.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,055.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Herren sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $252,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,123.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,432 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFPT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,081. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48 and a beta of 1.67. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $132.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

