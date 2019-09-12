Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804,734 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,224,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 61,827 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,167 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.05. 136,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,254. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

