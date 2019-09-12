Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,872. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $48.77.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.64 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

