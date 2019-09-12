Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.97 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of CIT Group worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,503,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,046,000 after buying an additional 341,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 218.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 278,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 501,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 217,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 12,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,273 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,345.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.22 per share, for a total transaction of $299,514.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,393.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

