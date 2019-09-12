Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 377,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.