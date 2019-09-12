Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,712 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after acquiring an additional 492,556 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 324.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 355,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,861,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after acquiring an additional 208,449 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 535.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 207,326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 179.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 198,131 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $115.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

