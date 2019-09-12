Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,442 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Hess by 826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hess by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.17. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,385,167 shares in the company, valued at $90,035,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,961 shares of company stock worth $13,444,235 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

