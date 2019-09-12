Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,876 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 3,904.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,673,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,870 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,558,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,641,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,577,000 after purchasing an additional 707,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,232,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 in the last three months. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. 108,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,529. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

